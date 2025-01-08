City of Yuma to host Household Hazardous Waste collection day this weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma's next Household Hazardous Waste collection day is this Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to noon at the Public Works Facility.

On January 11, residents can drop off items like paint, batteries, light bulbs, pesticides and even old electronics at no extra cost.

City officials say these materials require special handling to prevent environmental harm and should never be dumped in sinks, toilets or storm drains.

To participate, simply drive to the site, follow the instructions from staff, and drop off your items. No appointment is needed.

