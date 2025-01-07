Skip to Content
Local teacher organizes 3rd Annual Veteran Suicide Prevention bike run fundraiser

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local Somerton Middle School teacher is organizing a bike run this weekend to raise awareness about veteran suicide prevention. This is the 3rd annual bike run fundraiser. It starts Saturday at 9 a.m at Bobby's Harley Davidson and makes a final stop at the Arizona Marketplace.

There will be a silent auction, live music, raffles, and a comedy show in the evening. The organizer shares why this event is so special to her heart.

“I lost 3 friends that were veterans really in one calendar year to suicide. And the last friend I lost was a dear friend of over 20 years, and that was really devastating for me," said local teacher Deana Salter

Registration is $35 per person. All proceeds raised by the fundraiser will be donated to the local National Community Health Partners. They work directly with "Housing for Heroes" and veteran suicide prevention.

Danyelle Burke North

Danyelle Burke North joined the KYMA team in March 2024 as a reporter.

If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at danyelle.burke-north@kecytv.com.

