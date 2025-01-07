Local teacher organizes 3rd Annual Veteran Suicide Prevention bike run fundraiser

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local Somerton Middle School teacher is organizing a bike run this weekend to raise awareness about veteran suicide prevention. This is the 3rd annual bike run fundraiser. It starts Saturday at 9 a.m at Bobby's Harley Davidson and makes a final stop at the Arizona Marketplace.

There will be a silent auction, live music, raffles, and a comedy show in the evening. The organizer shares why this event is so special to her heart.

“I lost 3 friends that were veterans really in one calendar year to suicide. And the last friend I lost was a dear friend of over 20 years, and that was really devastating for me," said local teacher Deana Salter

Registration is $35 per person. All proceeds raised by the fundraiser will be donated to the local National Community Health Partners. They work directly with "Housing for Heroes" and veteran suicide prevention.

