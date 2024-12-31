YCNHA to host Wild West Days next month

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma residents will have the opportunity to travel back in time to the wild west.

Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area (YCNHA) is hosting Wild West Days on Saturday, January 25 at Yuma Territorial Prison.

There will be reenactment of gunfights during the wild west, a food and beer saloon, historical presentations, whiskey tasting, and games and a petting zoo.

There will also be live music from bands such as Gentleman Bandits, Sojourn's End, Old Time Fiddlers and the Yuma Orchestra.

The event starts at 10:00 a.m. and will go until 6:00 p.m. Tickets for adults is $15, tickets for childrens ages four- to 12-years-old while children ages three and younger can get in for free.

To learn more about the event, click here.