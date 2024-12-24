The Salvation Army reaches 134th annual Red Kettle campaign goal

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Salvation Army reached it's goal this afternoon in their largest annual fundraiser. This year is the 134th Red Kettle campaign which raises gifts for The Salvation Army for the entire year.

“This is an opportunity during the holidays to raise the funds to get the food boxes, to help the veterans, to take care of the families in need all year round," said Yuma Salvation Army Corps Officer Lieutenant Johnathan Herzog.

Internationally, The Salvation Army volunteers ring bells around the holidays to raise money for communities in need. Thanks to the help of many locals and donors, the Salvation Army in Yuma surpassed its $110,000 goal.

The Salvation Army shares a special thank you for all who made their Christmas miracle come true.

"From the bottom of our hearts at the Salvation Army, we say God less you and have a Happy New Year," said Lieutenant Herzog.

Families can still help and support through the end of the year by giving online on their website.