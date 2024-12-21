Skip to Content
Community

Locals attend annual Tamale Festival this weekend

By ,
today at 4:27 PM
Published 4:50 PM

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Dozens of locals attended the annual Tamale Festival in Somerton Saturday morning.

The festival kicked off at 11:00 a.m. on Main Street in the downtown area. There were over 20 tamale booths, and food and drink vendors for people to grab a bite to eat and drink.

Carlos Anaya, the President of "El Diablito" Arizona State University (ASU) Alumni Chapter, shares what the Tamale Fest means to the community.

"It shows our culture. You know, Yuma, it's a it's a mix of culture, which it it helps enrich the Yuma County culture. And, you know, it showcases the Hispanic community," Anaya explained.

Attendees also enjoyed live music, family-friendly entertainment and two exciting contests:

  • Tamale eating competition where participants race to eat as many tamales as possible within a set time.
  • Tamale judging contest where vendors submitted their best tamales for awards in categories like Best Beef, Best Sweet Tamale and Most Authentic.

Proceeds from the festival will benefit ASU's Diablito Scholarship, which helps local students pursue higher education.

The event will go until 8:00 p.m.

Article Topic Follows: Community

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Zackary Moran-Norris

Zackary Moran-Norris joined KYMA in July 2023 as a weekend reporter. Send him your story ideas to zackary.moran-norris@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content