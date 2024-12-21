Locals attend annual Tamale Festival this weekend

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Dozens of locals attended the annual Tamale Festival in Somerton Saturday morning.

The festival kicked off at 11:00 a.m. on Main Street in the downtown area. There were over 20 tamale booths, and food and drink vendors for people to grab a bite to eat and drink.

Carlos Anaya, the President of "El Diablito" Arizona State University (ASU) Alumni Chapter, shares what the Tamale Fest means to the community.

"It shows our culture. You know, Yuma, it's a it's a mix of culture, which it it helps enrich the Yuma County culture. And, you know, it showcases the Hispanic community," Anaya explained.

Attendees also enjoyed live music, family-friendly entertainment and two exciting contests:

Tamale eating competition where participants race to eat as many tamales as possible within a set time.

Tamale judging contest where vendors submitted their best tamales for awards in categories like Best Beef, Best Sweet Tamale and Most Authentic.

Proceeds from the festival will benefit ASU's Diablito Scholarship, which helps local students pursue higher education.

The event will go until 8:00 p.m.