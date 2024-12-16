Crossroads Mission to host Christmas Ball!

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Get ready to jingle and mingle where elegance meets festive cheer amidst enchanting decor and delightful treats!

The annual Crossroads Mission Christmas Ball will take place on Friday, December 20th at 5:30 p.m. at the Yuma Civic Center.

Proceeds from the event will go towards building the new men's shelter.

Enjoy a three course meal prepared specially for that night and dance the night away to live music by the Chavez Family Band.

This is the second time that Crossroads Mission has hosted this ball. A volunteer for the Mission says that it's important to keep this tradition alive that's been part of the community for so long.

"[This event] is something that the community has supported throughout the years," said Clyde Gill, a volunteer at Crossroads Mission. "The most important thing is to come out and enjoy Christmas."

And there's even more to enjoy for those who attend this year as each person will go home with a beautiful piece of jewelry provided by Paul Bensel Jewelers. James Bensel from PBJ says they will continue to assist with Crossroads and the mission that they serve within our community.

"Crossroads Mission does great work here in the Yuma community, and there are a lot of people that really need the help," said Bensel. "Without organizations like Crossroads Mission, there's a whole population of people that wouldn't get the help that they need."

Tickets for the event are $65 and can be purchased at the Yuma Civic Center box office, the City of Yuma website, the Yuma Art Center or by calling Crossroads Mission directly at (928) 580-4482.