Skip to Content
Community

Local Boys & Girls Club chapter treats dozens of kids to a shopping spree

Boys & Girls Club of the Valley
By ,
New
today at 3:56 PM
Published 4:18 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The local chapter of the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley (BGCAZ) treated dozens of kids to a shopping spree Saturday morning.

The event, which was in collaboration with Raising Cane's and Dutch Bros., took place at the Walmart on Pacific Avenue at 8:30 a.m., where kids each received $200 to spend on toys and gifts for themselves and their families for Christmas.

Rowena Regalado, Director of the Yuma Branch, shares the inspiration behind the event: "This is basically to really recognize their hard work at the club. Active engagement, you know, good behavior and really, the peer support that they give to their friends at the club."

Regalado also said the event is to help teach kids how to budget, like determining a "need" versus a "want," and to learn independence is making choices.

The event lasted until 10:30 a.m.

Article Topic Follows: Community

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Zackary Moran-Norris

Zackary Moran-Norris joined KYMA in July 2023 as a weekend reporter. Send him your story ideas to zackary.moran-norris@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content