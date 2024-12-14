Local Boys & Girls Club chapter treats dozens of kids to a shopping spree

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The local chapter of the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley (BGCAZ) treated dozens of kids to a shopping spree Saturday morning.

The event, which was in collaboration with Raising Cane's and Dutch Bros., took place at the Walmart on Pacific Avenue at 8:30 a.m., where kids each received $200 to spend on toys and gifts for themselves and their families for Christmas.

Rowena Regalado, Director of the Yuma Branch, shares the inspiration behind the event: "This is basically to really recognize their hard work at the club. Active engagement, you know, good behavior and really, the peer support that they give to their friends at the club."

Regalado also said the event is to help teach kids how to budget, like determining a "need" versus a "want," and to learn independence is making choices.

The event lasted until 10:30 a.m.