City of Yuma hosts Unveiling and Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

today at 3:12 PM
Published 3:48 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma held an unveiling and ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday morning.

The ceremony took place at West Wetlands Park at 9:00 a.m. The city unveiled two additional inclusive play equipment at the Stewart Vincent Wolfe Creative Playground, like the We-Go-Round and Sway Fun glider.

There were also four new communication boards to the playground, like braille, spanish, sign language and diagrams.

Deputy Mayor Chris Morris shares how this will help the Yuma community: "It's just an example, a symbol, of where our values lie. So it's very important for us as a city to move forward, to be more inclusive with this equipment that we're going to have, and just showing that we provide opportunity for everybody in our community."

Following the unveiling, there was a ribbon-cutting ceremony to a new addition to the park, where it will feature two ramadas, over 2,000 feet of connecting walking trails, 65 new parking spaces and more.

The ceremony lasted until 11:00 a.m.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Zackary Moran-Norris

Zackary Moran-Norris joined KYMA in July 2023 as a weekend reporter. Send him your story ideas to zackary.moran-norris@kecytv.com.

