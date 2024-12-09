Crossroads Mission holding mitten drive this winter 

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Crossroads Mission is holding its "Mittens for the Mission" drive to keep people who are homeless warm this winter. The mission just held their coat drive over the weekend, and they're looking to collect and deliver mittens from now through January.

"Mittens are always important," said Crossroads Mission volunteer Clyde Gill. "If you can keep your hands and your feet warm, typically your whole body will be warm. But once your feet get cold or your hands get cold, then everything gets cold."

With the winter weather, they share what else they need help collecting.

"We need anything else that you have available, warm socks and jackets still because we provide everything for the Yuma community," said Crossroads Mission Public Affairs Director Barbara Rochester.

Locals can also get involved this month in their upcoming "Three Days of Christmas" dinner and "Teddy Bear Christmas Ball" fundraiser. All Christmas ball proceeds will go toward the construction of their new men's shelter.

You can donate items to the collection area at FDS automotive or 24/7 here at Crossroads Mission.