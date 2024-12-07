Skip to Content
Local organization hosts annual Super Yard Sale Fundraiser

today at 3:37 PM
Published 4:52 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It was a big day for bargain hunters in Yuma as Helping Hands of Yuma hosted its annual Super Yard Sale Fundraiser.

From furniture to appliances to clothing and unique finds, the sale offered something for everyone.

Community members came out to support the non-profit while scoring deals on items donated by the community.

The two-day event started on Friday, and took place at 12716 North Frontage Road.

Proceeds from the sale will benefit Helping Hands' mission to support seniors and those in need across Yuma County.

Cheryl Ries, the Yard Sale Coordinator, talked a little more about the event: "It's a repeat customer because we've been doing it for so many years, on a small scale, about 22 years ago. I will wait through what it is. Now, we have a lot of people that come back every year try and find out."

The event concluded Saturday at 2:00 p.m.

Samuel Kirk

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Zackary Moran-Norris

Zackary Moran-Norris joined KYMA in July 2023 as a weekend reporter. Send him your story ideas to zackary.moran-norris@kecytv.com.

