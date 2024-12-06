Industrial Assessment Center Symposium happening next week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western College (AWC) is hosting the Industrial Assessment Center Symposium.

In a press release, the event is happening on Tuesday, December 10 at the 3C Schoening Conference Center, located at the Yuma Campus, from 2:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

AWC says the symposium is focusing on "advancements in energy efficiency and the no-cost energy assessments available to local manufacturing and agricultural businesses."

Not only that, AWC says the symposium is showcasing "efforts to promote sustainability and support local industries through practical, community-driven solutions."

The symposium, according to AWC, is open to business owners and community members, providing a "platform for learning, discussion, and collaboration on sustainable practices."