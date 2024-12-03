YCNHA kicks off annual month-long Giving Tuesday campaign

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Tuesday, December 3 marks Giving Tuesday, a day where communities, charities, businesses and more "come together to transform the way we think, talk about and participate in the spirit of giving," according to the Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area (YCNHA).

YCNHA says they are kicking off their annual month-long campaign "to raise $75,000 to support Yuma's youth" to help fund their Yuma Live History Adventure field trip program for Yuma County's "largely Title I schools."

The program, according to YCNHA, helps get third, fourth, fifth grade students out of the classroom to "experience nature and learn about Yuma’s local history by engaging in fun, interactive activities" while visiting the following locations:

Yuma East Wetlands

Yuma Territorial Prison

Colorado River State Historic Park

YCNHA says the field trip experiences include:

In-classroom learning through an educational and fun video series featuring YCNHA's mascots, Ranger Bucky and Yazmin the Yellow-billed cuckoo.

Hands-on interactive STEM-based learning activities including building a siphon and a dam, monitoring the weather, and communicating with morse code at the Colorado River State Historic Park.

Team-building activities to explore and find historical facts needed to "escape" from the Yuma Territorial Prison State Historic Park.

Exploring and learning about native plant species and wildlife at the Yuma East Wetlands Wildlife Conservation Area.

If anyone wants to donate, click here. A $25 donation supports one child, a $1,000 donation supports a whole class, and a $2,500 supports a school, according to YCNHA.