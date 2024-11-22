All aboard Yuma’s live steamers

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Territory Live Steamers are rolling back on track for the weekend. The non-profit provides railroad train rides for local families at the Riverside Park below the Territorial Prison.

Families are all aboard for a two-mile track over the bridge for just a $3 donation.

“We think kids have a lot of fun. The most rewarding thing for us older people is seeing all the smiles we put on kids faces, and we just love doing this," said President of Yuma Territory Live Steamers John Schwartz.

The steamer comes in town every 2nd and 4th weekend of the month from now until April.

They will be back the 2nd weekend of December from 10 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.