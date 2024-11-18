Yuma raised Mayo Clinic doctor marks medical milestone

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma born and raised doctor and his clinic completed a medical milestone in organ transplantation. Doctor David Lott says he’s always found a love for science growing up with both of his parents being local AWC professors.

“I think that was really the first step for me in terms of liking science. You know both of my parents were biology majors, so I sort of have that science background and that fascination due to growing up through conversations with him," said Mayo Clinic Chair of Department of Otolaryngology Dr. David Lott.

But he was inspired to research the larinx by his chairman in medical school.

“My chairman at the time was the person that did the first ever laryngeal transplantation," said Dr. Lott. "When you’re around someone like that, and you have the opportunity to train with somebody like that, it inspires you to want to do similar things. And that’s what really set me off in that direction."

Dr. Lott has spent the last two decades doing research. And now after a 21 hour, 6 surgeon surgery, the Mayo Clinic achieved the first known successful total larynx transplant in a patient with active cancer as part of a clinical trial.

The transplant patient, Marty Kedian, was diagnosed with a rare form of laryngeal cancer. Marty says he has been healing well and says his voice is about 70% normal for him. He is happy being able to be back with his family, speak, and read bedtime stories to his grandaughter.

Dr. Lots says the clinic is looking forward to helping more people with the research.

"And now so it’s doing this in another person and then another person after that and over time," said Lott. "As we get more information, we’ll be able to expand those indications and even help more people beyond that" said Lott.