The Blooming Expo hosts A Day at Carver Park

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Families were invited to attend The Blooming Expo's A Day at Carver Park Sunday afternoon.

The event took place the park, located at 385 S. 13th Avenue, from noon to 5:00pm at Carver Park, where kids could get their faces painted as well as adults getting a real tattoo courtesy of Firm Figure LLC.

The owner of The Blooming Expo, Nadia Alvarez, says the event is also to promote small businesses across the county.

"I feel like there's so many amazing people with such amazing ideas that don't get exposure. And me being a small [business] owner myself, I just want to help as many small businesses I can and just push them out there, inspire them, motivate them that they can make a difference," Alvarez added.

Other businesses, such as Fat Daddy's Soul Food & BBQ, provided food to those who attended.