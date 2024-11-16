Southwest Gas and APS volunteers compete to fight hunger

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Volunteers from Southwest Gas and Arizona Public Service (APS) participated in a friendly competition Saturday morning.

According to sources, both companies went head-to-head to see which team can pack the most food boxes.

The competition started at 8:30am at the Yuma Community Food Bank (YCFB), and Michelle Merkley, the Chief Operating Officer for YCFB, said the competition was to help fight hunger in Yuma County.

"There's a lot of families that come to us in need. And so, having these two major companies that influence, you know, the Yuma community so much, just having them come together in a fun competition, just to bring that togetherness, which is what the Yuma Community Food Bank stands for. And just to show that support for the community and making sure that families are fed. It's really important." Michelle Merkley, Chief Operating Officer, Yuma Community Food Bank

APS, according to Merkley, won the competition back in June of 2022 by filling 29 bins, beating Southwest Gas who filled 27 bins. However, Merkley says Southwest Gas won this year, filling 32 bins, while APS filled 30 bins. Each bin holds 60 emergency food bags.

The event lasted until 11:00am.