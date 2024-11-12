YPD to host the 2025 Citizens Police Academy

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) is hosting the 2025 Citizens Police Academy and is now accepting applications.

In a press release, the academy is to help educate Yuma citizens "about the daily operations" of the police department.

YPD says the academy is 12 weeks long, and "will give participants an opportunity to see how the police department works and get some 'hands on' instruction on various topics relating to police work." These topics include:

A driving course

Firearms training

Building searches

Decision-making scenarios

K9 demonstration

Crime scene processing

Narcotics

Gangs

Animal Control

Driving under the influence (DUI)

Traffic laws

YPD also says applicants will also get a tour of the department as well as complete a ride along with a police officer.

There will also be two separate academies, one on Tuesday nights and the other on Wednesday nights, according to YPD.

They will start on Tuesday, January 14, 2025 and Wednesday, January 15, 2025 from 6:00pm to 9:00pm, "with some nights running until 10:00pm," YPD says.

YPD further says the graduation ceremonies for the two academies will take place on the following dates:

Tuesday, April 1, 2025

Wednesday, April 2, 2025

Classes will be held at YPD headquarters, located 1500 S. 1st Avenue, and at the Public Safety Training Facility, YPD adds.

If anyone wants to apply for the academy, they can pick up the application at the records window at YPD headquarters, or they can ask for an electronic copy to be sent to them via email. The deadline for application submission is Friday, December 20, 2024, according to YPD.

YPD also adds that while there is no entry fee in participating in the academy, applicants must be 18 or older and pass a background check, and that the class size is "limited to 14 participants each night due to the scenario-based training."

To learn more about the academy, read the press release below.