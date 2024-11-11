American Legion holds Veterans Day ceremony

The American Legion Post 19 held an 11th hour ceremony for veterans.

"It’s a way to commemorate those individuals who served and died during World War I," said First Vice Commander of Post 19 Walt Blakesley.

Many veterans and their families came together to show their support and honor all who have served. They had a bell ringing ceremony, a moment of silence, and a speech from the commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station in Yuma. He says this day also honors the families who make sacrifices for their loved ones while they're in service.

“I think it’s really easy to forget that when service members deploy, when they’re overseas, or even when they're working long hours at home, that families are still making it happen. Spouses are still keeping families together. Kids are getting by without their parents. To do that effectively really requires the entire family to participate," said Colonel Jared Stone.

And it’s many of these loving family members, like Delsa D. Dixon, who have seen the sacrifice it takes. With both her brothers and father serving, she wrote a poem to empower veterans to let them know that they are seen.

"So I wrote the poem to remind individual's that we should not celebrate them on Veterans Day or Memorial Day, but Veterans Day is every day," said local poet Delsa D Dixon.

We say a special thank you to all our veterans for your service and sacrifice.