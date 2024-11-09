Skip to Content
Community

Yuma Palms Regional Center hosts Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony

KYMA
By ,
today at 2:13 PM
Published 2:58 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Palms Regional Center is hosting the Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony Saturday.

The ceremony is taking place at the Yuma Palms roundabout, near Harkins Theatres, from 3:00pm until dark.

People who attend the ceremony can visit with Santa, can see the Color Guard, participate in arts and crafts events, listen to music, play games and win prizes, and much more.

KYMA will have more information later this evening.

Article Topic Follows: Community

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Zackary Moran-Norris

Zackary Moran-Norris joined KYMA in July 2023 as a weekend reporter. Send him your story ideas to zackary.moran-norris@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content