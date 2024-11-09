Yuma Palms Regional Center hosts Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Palms Regional Center is hosting the Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony Saturday.

The ceremony is taking place at the Yuma Palms roundabout, near Harkins Theatres, from 3:00pm until dark.

People who attend the ceremony can visit with Santa, can see the Color Guard, participate in arts and crafts events, listen to music, play games and win prizes, and much more.

KYMA will have more information later this evening.