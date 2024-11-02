Skip to Content
Locals attend annual Somerton Corn Festival this weekend

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The annual Somerton Corn Festival is taking place on Main Street Saturday afternoon.

A car show, food vendors and, of course, plenty of corn were available. Different musical acts were also performing throughout the day.

Mi Vida Car Club, who the car show portion of the festival, says bringing locals together is always a great time.

"You know, that's what it's all about. It's about bringing everyone together, showing different aspects of cars. There's hot rods, there's low riders, there's rat rods, there's importants, there's everything...So, bringing everyone together, it feels good. It's a good feeling," said Robert Sanchez, a member of the club.

The festival will go until midnight.

