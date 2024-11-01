Locals donate to the Share Your Holidays Turkey Drive

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Locals from across Yuma County participated in the Share Your Holidays Turkey Drive Friday.

The event is to help provide meals for families in need in time for Thanksgiving. All proceeds will go to the Crossroads Mission and to local Veterans.

The drive started at 6:00am and will go until 10:00pm at all Walmarts across Yuma, with the 8th Street Walmart Neighborhood Market running from 10:00am to 7:00pm.

The following food is accepted for donations:

Turkeys

Desserts

Non-perishable foods.

Danyelle Burke North will have more information later this evening.