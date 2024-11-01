Skip to Content
Locals donate to the Share Your Holidays Turkey Drive

KYMA
By ,
Published 11:28 AM
Published 11:28 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Locals from across Yuma County participated in the Share Your Holidays Turkey Drive Friday.

The event is to help provide meals for families in need in time for Thanksgiving. All proceeds will go to the Crossroads Mission and to local Veterans.

The drive started at 6:00am and will go until 10:00pm at all Walmarts across Yuma, with the 8th Street Walmart Neighborhood Market running from 10:00am to 7:00pm.

The following food is accepted for donations:

  • Turkeys
  • Desserts
  • Non-perishable foods.

Danyelle Burke North will have more information later this evening.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Danyelle Burke North

Danyelle Burke North joined the KYMA team in March 2024 as a reporter.

If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at danyelle.burke-north@kecytv.com.

