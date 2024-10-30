Skip to Content
Onvida Health to host 15th Annual Walk to Remember event

Manoah Tuiasosopo
today at 6:29 PM
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The 15th Annual Walk to Remember is taking place this weekend hosted by Onvida Health.

Families and friends who have experienced the loss of a baby during pregnancy or shortly after are invited to walk to remember those tiny lives.

The event will feature an opening prayer, a release of doves, and a short walk around the park.

"Some people feel that they're the only ones going through what they're going through when they lose a baby and you realize there's more people going through the same thing, more than we realize. So, we want to make sure that everyone knows they're not alone," says Maria Vera, the Coordinator of the Perinatal Loss Program at Onvida Health

The event will take place this Saturday at Gateway Park under the Ocean-to-Ocean Bridge starting at 8 a.m.

Manoah Tuiasosopo

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

