Yuma County Victims Rights Committee holds domestic violence vigil

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Victims Rights committee is holding a domestic violence awareness vigil this evening at the Yuma Main Library. The vigil is in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness month. The purpose is to mourn those who have died, honor those who have survived, and connect with those who work to end the violence.

There will be live music, a victim’s tribute, and a survivor sharing a message. Amberly’s Place is one of the organizations that works alongside the victims rights committee. They say this event helps recognize and support those who have suffered from domestic violence.

“It is an issue that we need to pay attention to. It is an issue that’s often hidden in plain sight and often something that we don’t want to acknowledge or talk about, but it is so important for the families in our community that are suffering," said Amberly’s Place Executive Director Tori Bourguignon.

Several family members and friends of these victims will be in attendance. The event runs from 5:30pm until 6:30pm.