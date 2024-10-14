La Gente Boxing Club hosts first amateur fight night boxing event

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Local law enforcement and boxing clubs came together to provide kids a safe place to compete over the weekend.

La Gente Boxing Club held their first amateur fight night boxing event Saturday at the Lion's Center in Brawley.

Boxing clubs from across the Imperial Valley, Yuma, San Luis and Palm Springs came together to show off their best stuff and compete against other fighters.

The event was sponsored by U.S. Boxing and Brawley Police Department (BPD).

One trainer from La Gente Boxing, Pablo Cortez, says supporting youth events like this is an important step in molding kids towards a successful future.

"The exposure for our program. More than anything it's the exposure and giving the kids of our community the opportunity to compete in front of their family...their friends. We're self-funded so it all goes back towards our program," Cortez shared.

Along with the boxing, young musicians played during intermissions between each fight.

La Gente Boxing looks to continue hosting these types of events and to have even more participants in the future.