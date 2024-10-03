Join local firefighters in raising money for breast cancer at the Pink Party takeover

Come to Buffalo Wild Wings to support breast cancer awareness

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Rural Metro and Yuma Proving Ground firefighters are inviting the community to help raise money for breast cancer by coming to the Buffalo Wild Wings Pink Party takeover on Wed—October 9 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Captain Kurt Nelson with Rural Metro Fire Dept. says the funds will go to Bridget's Gift.

"Bridget's Gift was created back when Bridget unfortunately passed away from breast cancer, several years ago," Nelson says. "So, Bridget's Gift Foundation was created in her honor to assist local breast cancer fighters throughout Yuma."

Rural Metro has been helping raise money for over ten years.

Chase Rodriguez, Rural Metro EMT, says all the proceeds from alcohol and food sales at Buffalo Wild Wings on Oct. 9 will be donated to Bridget's Gift.

You can also purchase 50/50 raffle tickets and t-shirts.

"Some donations, raffle prizes. And we also have Disneyland tickets that will be raffled off," says Rodriguez. "So t-shirts, we have one for $15 and then we also have two for $25."

Over 500 t-shirts have been sold so far, the largest number of pre-sale the department's ever done.

Nelson says this cause is near and dear to his heart.

"So breast cancer is one of those things, it's unfortunately very common. I know everybody has a friend. I know personally, my grandma is a three-time, survivor battling breast cancer. We had a firefighter years ago that lost his wife to breast cancer," Nelson shares.

Rodriguez says it's great to see everyone support each other.

"It's awesome. I love seeing the community come together to help out a cause that's meaningful," says Rodriguez. "I really do enjoy it when you see everybody come together. It's just nice. I love helping people."