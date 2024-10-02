Making a Difference: Local business gives hope to Yuma mom

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- A local woman says she was having trouble finding resources and care after her health started to decline. Yuma mother Megan Elie says she’s been struggling to find long-term care after becoming a double amputee and facing stage five kidney failure. She says she was starting to give up hope until someone heard her story and stepped in to help.

Megan lost her first leg in 2020. Three years later, she lost her second leg after a bone infection.

”Due to all of the antibiotics and me also being diabetic, I got stage five kidney failure," said local mother Megan Elie. "And I’ve been rocking dialysis ever since- four hours a day, three times a week.”

She says she's spent years reaching out to several agencies in hopes of finding a caregiver and medical support, but she says she kept getting denied. With medical limitations, appointments, and trying to take care of her two kids as a single mom, she said she didn't know what else to do.

She reached out to us looking for help and we connected her with the local team at Southwestern Palliatice Care and Hospice.

"I was very excited because it's an opportunity to help someone in Yuma County, and it's a big deal to me because her situation is very tough," said Southwestern Executive Director Adam Merrell.

Southwestern Palliative Care and Hospice connected Megan with their palliative program to provide medical and care services. The team has also come support her family beyond the program by bringing her kids birthday presents and cleaning up her home, so she could keep her housing.



“I’m so happy and appreciative of everything Southwestern Pallaiative Care and Adam has done. Like, I feel super lucky, it has been such a relief to finally find some help you know," said Elie.



You can find the family's GoFundMe here if you'd like to help support them as they await long term care.

