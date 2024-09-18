Bring your kids to the Fuddle’s Fun Run where they can help raise money for a good cause

K.I.D.S. CuddleKit Closet is all about spreading kindness and promoting the importance of passing that kindness forward to someone else

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - K.I.D.S. CuddleKit Closet in Yuma is hosting its Fuddle's Fun Run this Saturday, Sept. 21 at 8:45 a.m. at H.L. Suverkrup Elementary School.

The event is for kids 13 and younger and check-in is at 8 a.m.

K.I.D.S. stands for Kindness Is Doing Something.

Garvey Blackwell, the digital content creator for the organization, says K.I.D.S. CuddleKit Closet is all about passing kindness forward and telling kids to remember that feeling of happiness and to continue to pass it along.

Proceeds are going right back to kids in need.

"And so we are in affiliation with the hospitals. And so kids that are kind of going through a hard time in the hospitals, you know, they receive gifts, coloring books and regular books and stuffed animals to give them comfort and kindness during their time in their stay there," Blackwell explains. "And then also at our Christmas event, they get Christmas gifts and other things."

Pre-registration is $15, day of the race it's $20 and parents are $5.

The run is one mile long and lots of other activities will also be available for children to enjoy.

"There's going to be bouncy houses. There's going to be a petting zoo. We're going to have lots of other vendors and food, Dippin Dots," says Blackwell.

Blackwell says she's grateful to be part of K.I.D.S. CuddleKit Closet because it's meaningful and encourages others to get involved and give back as well.

Let your children know about the fun run this weekend and how they're helping other kids in need all while having a wonderful time.