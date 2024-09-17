Glowing Hearts Festival taking place to raise money for the Pediatric Oncology Support Fund

Enjoy all the local talent while supporting a great cause

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Glowing Hearts Festival to support children battling cancer, raise funds for pediatric oncology, and spread love and hope is Saturday, Sep. 28th from 5-9 p.m. at the Colorado River State Historic Park.

Long Realty Yuma-San Luis partnered with The Foundation of Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) to help local Yuma County families impacted by a pediatric cancer diagnosis.

Nadia Meza with Long Realty says you can bring your lawn chair and enjoy the show consisting of local talent and family fun activities.

5:00 p.m. - Opening performance by Cibola Marching Band

5:45 p.m. - Freedom Performing Arts

6:30 p.m. - Yuma Gymnastics

7:15 p.m. - String Ambassadors

8:00 p.m. - Special Opera Performance by Jena Carpenter

Tickets are $10.

Last year, $20,000 was raised, so their goal this year is to hit $25,000.

If you need assistance, there will be booths at the event to help answer any questions.

"At the YRMC Foundation you can get an application and sign up to get some funds. There's a few questionnaires on there for you to fill out," says Meza. "But you know, everything goes through them and I know we will probably have some fliers there for any family looking to grab for somebody else or anything like that."

Food trucks, dessert options, and local market vendors will be on-site for additional fees.

All ticket sale proceeds will go to the Pediatric Oncology Support Fund established by the Foundation of YRMC.

You can purchase tickets here or at the door.

Join in the fight against childhood cancer and support local families in need.