Locals celebrate Mexican Independence Day

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Consulate of Mexico in Yuma hosted its annual event in celebration of the anniversary of Mexican Independence Day.

The event featured interactive booths where guests got to experience traditional artwork, cuisine, and popular Mexican travel destinations.

Entertainment included live music, dancing, and speeches from distinguished guests.

The annual holiday celebrates the end of Spanish rule in Mexico and the beginning of Mexican independence.

Dulce Maria Valle Alvarez, with the Consulate of Mexico in Yuma, says "It's really important to be happy in this celebration and to be proud as Mexicans,".

Ivan Mier, a performer at the event, adds "It can show many other people the Mexican culture and they can enjoy what is being done in Mexico,".

The consulate will be hosting another celebration event this Saturday in Somerton.

For event information, visit https://www.facebook.com/FamMier/.