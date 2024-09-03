Yeehaw! Get your cowboy boots on and come throw some horseshoes for a good cause

Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo Horseshoe Tournament is taking place for the first time

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It's your chance to find out if horseshoes are really lucky or not.

Join the Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo's Inaugural Horseshoe Tournament on Sat. Sept. 28 starting around 4 p.m at 2577 E. County 14th St.

Sign-ups on the day of will be at 3 p.m.

Single registration is $20 and a team of two registration is $40.

All proceeds will go back to the organization to help them prepare for next year's big event, the 80th Annual Silver Spur Rodeo.

Josh Martin, Rodeo Chairman says if you don't have a partner, don't worry.

"So we're doing just doubles and if we do have a single person that wants to come in and register and we do have other singles, we will go ahead and put the all the singles in a hat and draw their names, and that would be their teammate for this event," Martin explains.

If you don't know how to play, the rules will be explained at the event and you will get a chance to warm up.

The top three winners will go home with some prize money.

"So depending on how many teams we get, we're going to go ahead and split it 60, 30, 10. So first place will get 60% of the pot. Second place will get 30% of the pot. Third place will get 10% of the pot," says Martin. "So the top three will win some kind of money."

A 50/50 raffle will also be available to participate in.

No coolers or outside food and drinks will be allowed inside the venue.

There will be a no-host bar and food available for purchase.

If you have any questions, you can call 928-581-9113 or 928-446-2725.

You can also email yumasilverspurrodeo@gmail.com.