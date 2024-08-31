Special event honoring National Overdose Awareness Day

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A special event will be held in Yuma in honor of International Overdose Awareness Day.

The event will feature a one-mile walk, a candlelight vigil, and a Narcan training course.

Sonoran Prevention Works, an Arizona-based non-profit specializing in harm reduction, hosts the event.

The purpose of the event is to remember those who have lost their life, decrease overdose rates, and remind people that recovery is possible.

"Our main goal is to create the proper space for families or anyone who has lost someone really close due to an overdose to come out and be able to grieve loudly, mainly without judgment and without stigma," says Mayra Valdovino, a Syringe Service Specialist at Sonoran Prevention Works.

The event starts at 6:30 p.m. tonight at the Yuma West Wetlands Park.