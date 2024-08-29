City of Yuma ready to “rock out” at ‘Yuma Rocks’

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Who's ready for some rock n' roll?

The city of Yuma is bringing back its Yuma Rocks events for the whole community to enjoy.

Five local bands will take the stage at the Historic Yuma Theater on Friday, September 6th as 7 p.m.

Those five bands, DESORDEN, Val Chillmore, The Yuman Condition, Bluefire Revival and Moni & the Fups!, are set to light up the Yuma music scene with a tremendous night of live entertainment.

Ana Padilla, the city of Yuma's Arts and Culture Program Manager, explains why this event is so important for our local community.

"It is very important to our community because it is open to the local community music scene," said Padilla. "We're really excited to be able to showcase [these bands] and provide a place for them to perform."

She encourages other local bands to apply for a spot in the coming years.

"We're looking for our local talent and for them to be able to perform, just to show us what they have," said Padilla. "We want the rest of the community to come together and support them and help them grow."

Tickets for the event will be $15. You can find tickets to Yuma Rocks here or you can purchase at the door. Concessions, bar, and merchandise will be available as well.