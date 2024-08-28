Local tribal leaders propose 3 new national monuments

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Local tribal leaders joined California legislators in Sacramento today calling for action by the Biden Administration to designate some local areas as new national monuments.

Local leaders and California lawmakers want the president to use the Antiquities Act to make the Sáttítla, Chuckwalla, and Kw’tsán lands into national monuments.



"The tribes that reside in Imperial County have asked us to make a push as a state and ask the federal government to designate these areas as very important lands," said California District 36 Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia.

Senate Joint Resolutions 16 and 17 were adopted by the state senate in June.



“This resolution is extremely important for the purpose of asking the federal government to designate very important lands throughout the state and in this case our Imperial County to preserve the cultural significance," said Assemblymember Garcia.

Two of the monuments are in the Imperial Valley.

Six tribes have called for President Biden to protect the land, including the Fort Yuma Quechan Indian Tribe.

The president of the Fort Yuma Quechan Indian Tribe says the goal is to preserve the cultural and sacred land of his ancestors.



“That’s what our beginning started with. You know the plants out there, the animals out there," said President Joaquin. "The significance out there is the importance of securing to protect the sacred sights of our land.”

Their goal is for the lands to be official national monuments by the end of the year.