Tacos and Tunes accepting vendors for event

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma is accepting taco vendors for the upcoming Tacos and Tunes event.

You can make any type of taco or other food.

This year there will also be a contest for a very unique drink.

"For the first time ever, the City of Yuma will have a michelada contest. If you have a michelada mix or a special recipe, we are asking people to come in and sign up to be michelada vendor," said City of Yuma Digital Communications Specialist Adriana Del Rio.

Tacos and tunes will be on October 5.

To sign up as a vendor you can go here.