Rock n’ Roll with local bands at ‘Yuma Rocks’

Five bands in the area will showcase their music at Historic Yuma Theater

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma is bringing back its Yuma Rocks events for the whole community to enjoy.

It's at the Historic Yuma Theater Sept. 6 at 7 p.m.

Five local bands were chosen to showcase their music.

YUMA ROCKS Featuring Bands:

DESORDEN

Val Chillmore

The Yuman Condition

Moni & the Fups!

Bluefire Revival

Izai Juarez, City of Yuma Events Operation Leader says the decision process of who will perform is lengthy.

"So back in around, between June and July, we had some application forms go out. All the local talent, you know, we're glad they all submitted all their work. We got a ton of submissions," says Juarez. "And then we had a panel that we had look over all the submissions. We listened to all their music and it was a really hard decision to make because of all the different sounds that we have and all the different, styles, you know, the talent out there. But we brought it all down to five bands."

Ana Padilla, City of Yuma Arts and Culture Program Manager, said the event had been going on for about five years but had temporarily stopped due to COVID.

"We were like, you know what? We have to get this back and put it out in the community because we want to support the local bands. We want to support local talent as well. So we did it. We brought it back last year," Padilla says.

She encourages other local bands to apply for a spot in the coming years.

"Don't be scared. You know, like sometimes they tell us, 'We don't have a professional recording or something.' We are not looking for that professional recording. We're looking for our local talent and for them to be able to perform, just to show us what they have. And then for the rest of the community to come together and support them and help them grow," Padilla continues.

This event can help build your fan base and bring more attention to your music.

You can find tickets to Yuma Rocks here or you can purchase at the door. Concessions, bar, and merch will be available as well.