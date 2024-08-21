Skip to Content
Removal of all-way stop in Yuma

Manoah Tuiasosopo
By
today at 6:27 PM
Published 6:32 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - An all-way stop in the Foothills has been removed to improve safety and traffic flow.

The intersection of Avenue 9E and 28th Street will no longer function as an all-way stop.

The change allows drivers on Avenue 9E to move continuously while motorists on 28th Street will be required to stop.

This intersection returns to how it previously functioned before the all-way stop.

The change comes from a traffic impact study finding that the area experienced unsafe traffic backups during peak hours.

Message boards and signage are now displayed to alert motorists of the traffic control change.

Manoah Tuiasosopo

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

