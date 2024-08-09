Skip to Content
Yuma approves of four-year plan for organization to help community

Published 3:02 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Four more years of helping the people of Yuma get back on their feet.

The Yuma County Board of Supervisors approved a new four-year plan for Arizona at Work to continue their work.

The program helps struggling people of all ages earn an education, find a job and helps employers find workers.

“Do you know how wonderful it is to say that I got paid to paint a mural in Yuma? It feels incredible to say that," said Arizona@Work Youth Member Sariah Garcia.

The new plan is set to go into in 2025 and last all the way until 2028.

