Storm causes damage throughout Yuma County

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- It looks like monsoon season finally made its way to Yuma County. Strong winds and heavy rain picked up in certain parts of Yuma County Wednesday evening from the severe thunderstorm.

Rural Metro says that there are down powerlines among the many things that were impacted from the storm.



“We came across a down power pole and powerlines that came down on north Frontage Road across the interstate to south Frontage Road at that time. I had to stop a block a street," said Rural Metro Battalion Chief Martin Mendez.

According to the Arizona Public Service website, at one point, over 4,400 customers were without power due to the downed power lines.

Rural metro says that along with the downed powerlines in that area, they had several units respond to some palm tree fires and more downed power in south county.

Rural Metro’s battalion chief says APS has some good and bad news for the local residents.



“APS has secured the power to the downed powerlines. However, they state that the road will be closed possibly the remainder of the night," said Mendez

The road in question is a section of north Frontage Road. Hail along with the heavy rains and winds also hammered parts of the Fortuna Foothils.



