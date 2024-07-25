Local Jehovah’s Witnesses to attend their major annual conventions this summer

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Local Jehovah's Witness communities will be heading to their annual conventions this summer.

These conventions are the faith's largest events and attract tens of thousands yearly.

This year's theme is "Declare the good news!" and takes place in Tucson, Casa Grande, and Escondido.

A local spokesperson for Jehovah's Witnesses in Yuma County, Jonathan Fernandez, tells us Yuma County is home to over 1500 Jehovah's Witnesses.

"It'll be thousands of people meeting again with our friends we haven't seen for a long time so we get the chance to see them, hug them, spend time with them, seeing them all together in a large crowd… It's something we always anticipate with so much joy," says Fernandez.

If you would like to know more about the upcoming conventions, visit JW.org.