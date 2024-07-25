Skip to Content
Community

Local Jehovah’s Witnesses to attend their major annual conventions this summer

JW.org
By
New
today at 3:06 PM
Published 3:50 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Local Jehovah's Witness communities will be heading to their annual conventions this summer.

These conventions are the faith's largest events and attract tens of thousands yearly.

This year's theme is "Declare the good news!" and takes place in Tucson, Casa Grande, and Escondido.

A local spokesperson for Jehovah's Witnesses in Yuma County, Jonathan Fernandez, tells us Yuma County is home to over 1500 Jehovah's Witnesses.

"It'll be thousands of people meeting again with our friends we haven't seen for a long time so we get the chance to see them, hug them, spend time with them, seeing them all together in a large crowd… It's something we always anticipate with so much joy," says Fernandez.

If you would like to know more about the upcoming conventions, visit JW.org.

Article Topic Follows: Community

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Manoah Tuiasosopo

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content