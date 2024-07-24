Skip to Content
San Luis Municipal Pool back open after 2-year renovation

Manoah Tuiasosopo
By
today at 6:14 PM
Published 6:31 PM

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The long-awaited San Luis Municipal Pool reopening is finally here.

The pool has been closed since 2022 for much-needed renovations to improve safety, functionality, and overall experience.

The repairs included new pool plaster, new awnings, and replacing the concrete deck.

The pool is equipped with certified lifeguards, new water features, and a handicapped pool lift.

Jorge Niebla, a Llifeguard, says "It's really cheap. It's $1 for kids and 2$ for adults and it's a great place to spend time with family,".

Hayle Felix, also a Lifeguard, adds "It's a great place to make new friends, meet new people, and learn how to swim,".

The pool is located at Joe Orduno Park in San Luis.

For pool hours and fees visit https://www.sanluisaz.gov/190/Municipal-Pool.

Manoah Tuiasosopo

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

