Do your kids need school supplies? United Way of Yuma County has got you covered

Local organization is helping the community get ready for the school year

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - School is right around the corner and we know school supplies aren't cheap.

Organizations throughout Yuma are trying to help relieve parents and United Way Drive 4 School Supplies is just one of those.

Karina Jones, United Way of Yuma County's Executive Director, says they've been around since 1999, making them the longest running drive in Yuma County.

"The special thing about this drive is that we serve every single district from Dateland, Wellton, Yuma, San Luis, Somerton, Gadsden and everything in between. We deliver backpacks directly to the schools," says Jones.

Teachers or counselors put in requests, and then United Way will fulfill those requests.

"So some schools get 50 backpacks, some schools get 150, depending the area, depending the need. And then we make sure that these schools have the backpacks before the first day of school," explains Jones.

Parents can also call the schools and notify administration their child will need a backpack.

"So if a parent is watching this and they know that they aren't going to be able to fulfill the list or they can't purchase the backpack, they can call the school directly no matter what school they go to. We offer it to every single school. They can call the school and the school can make sure that their child has a backpack," Jones says.

Approximately 5,000 backpacks will be distributed throughout Yuma County filled with school supplies.

"We put a reusable water bottle in there because it's really hot. We put headphones for the younger kids, earbuds for the older ones, and then it comes with miscellaneous supplies," says Jones. "So pens, pencils, folders, notebooks, some of the generic things that we know that are on most of the classroom supply lists."

The backpacks will be delivered in about two weeks.

If you would like to volunteer and help out, there's many different ways to get involved.

"One, a backpack cost is $12. So that is the backpack, the supplies, the reusable water bottle. The headphones. So anybody can donate $12 and you're essentially sponsoring a child. If you would rather volunteer and give your time, you can sign up on our website," Jones continues.

Jones thanks the community for their endless support throughout the years.

"We've been around since 1999 and we would not have survived if it wasn't for their generous donations and not just monetary donations, right? It takes a lot of time to put this together. We're a staff of three, so we have a lot of people who come in and donate their time to sort these backpacks, to pack these backpacks, and we wouldn't be able to make an impact to the schools if it wasn't for the community," Jones says.