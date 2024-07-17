Yuma City votes to enforce park hours

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Some local parks with the City of Yuma will soon close at an earlier time after today’s city council decision.



The Yuma city council voted to approve an ordinance after they say police and Parks and Recreation brought up safety issues that happen late at night at the park. They say they’re hoping these new hours will make it safer for people. The current ordinance allows parks to stay open until 11 p.m.

“We get calls from local residents that have concerns," said Yuma coucilmember Art Morales. "And when law enforcement goes to enforce them beyond 9 o’clock, they realize that the ordinance was not matching up with what the signs say. So all we’re doing is just matching the ordinance with the sign.”

This new ordinance aligns with the signs and cuts the park close time by two hours.

The ordinance will apply to close to two dozen local parks. The city website shows 20 parks that will close at 9pm. However, 28 of the parks' hours will remain the same.

Many locals say they enjoy spending time at the park in the evening for recreational use. Councilmember Morales says even with the time change, locals will still be able to enjoy the parks as usual.

At the city council meeting, some locals brought up concerns about the class 2 misdemeanor in place for people who are found in the park after hours. Morales clarifies that it's not a new addition to the ordinance.



"There’s a class 2 misdemeanor that people think that we’re adding. We’re not. That’s been there already as long as I can remember," said Councilmember Morales. "It just allows law-enforcement, in case there's any disturbance, to enforce and protect the people utilizing the park. We want the park to be safe for everybody."

If locals want to continue using the park after hours for special event, they can submit a request to the city for approval. The park ordinance will go into effect in 30 days.