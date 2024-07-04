YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Caballeros de Yuma Host 38th Annual Independence Day Flag Raising Ceremony at the Yuma Armed Forces Park.

Community and Military Members came together Thursday morning to celebrate our nation and those who have served.

There were veterans, active military members and even City of Yuma council members and the mayor.

Colonel Jared Stone, the MCAS Commanding Officer said this was one of the first events he came to when he became the new Commanding Officer a little over a year ago and it is an honor to be able to come to events like this and live in a community that has supports the military so much.