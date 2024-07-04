YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The 63rd Annual Independence Day Neighborhood Parade took place in Yuma.

Families, friends, and neighbors decorated their bikes, wagons, and cars with red, white, and blue and put on their favorite patriotic gear.

The Yuma Fire Department also came out to join the parade.

The organizer says her mom started this tradition over 60 years ago and plans to keep it going for many years to come.

"My favorite part is the fact that it's still going on… To watch the faces on the little children having their bikes decorated and their strollers decorated I think is it. What a way to celebrate Independence Day," says Betsy Matthews Bowman, the Event Organizer.

After the parade, the procession made its way to the Christian Lutheran Church where they gathered for snacks and fun activities for the kids.