Celebrate the 4th of July in San Luis, Arizona

Live entertainment and vendors ready to cater to the local community

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of San Luis would like to invite residents of Yuma County to join its 4th of July Freedom Celebration Thurs. July 4 at Joe Orduño Park at 6 p.m.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and admission is $1 cash only that will go right to the city.

Children ages three and under are free.

Claudia Montoya, Cultural Center Coordinator with the City of San Luis says there will be a kids area and will even have a designated time for kids with disabilities to enjoy themselves.

"From 6-7 p.m., that kids area, it's going to be reserved only for neurodivergent and special needs children," Montoya explains.

The kids area will consist of small pools, carnival games, and even a foam party.

There will be plenty of bands and music to vibe to, along with more than 40 local vendors ready to serve you.

You can find the lineup here.

Not allowed at the park: coolers, glass containers, alcohol, firearms, outside food, outside alcohol, contraband or illegal substances, personal drones, fireworks, and unauthorized vendors.

You can bring your own chairs and blankets to get a good seat for the fireworks show that begins at 9:45 p.m.

The City of San Luis asks you to please plan for a 20-30 minute delay.

Starting at 5:00 p.m., the San Luis Police Department will be closing traffic going east on Cesar Chavez Boulevard from Main Street, westbound on Cesar Chavez Boulevard from William Brooks, and westbound on Union Street from 4th Avenue.