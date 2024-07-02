Yuma to see water rate increase take effect in August

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A water and wastewater rate increase approved by the City of Yuma is going into effect August, 2024.

The rate hike was approved earlier this year to help growing demands and infrastructure needs.

It goes into effect August 1.

The City proposed a 3.5% increase to be spread out annually over the next five years.

The council also approved a $1 million automated metering infrastructure fee, which will help the City change out it’s automated meters and a temporary surcharge to cover the water resource trust fund.

Costs to operate the city's water system are expected to grow from approximately $45 million dollars a year to $62 million by 2032.