City of Somerton invites you to its 4th of July celebration on Friday

Somerton is continuing the party July 5 for the community

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Somerton will be hosting the 4th of July Celebration on Friday July 5 from 7 p.m.- 12 a.m. at Council Ave Park.

Valeria Castro, Somerton's special events coordinator says there will be a huge water balloon fight with over 30,000 water balloons.

"We are waking up early to fill up all those water balloons for you guys," Castro says.

There will be free water slides and games for the entire family as well.

"Like jumbo Jenga, a jumbo Connect Four and other sorts of games, so you can enjoy them all," Castro adds.

The event will have vendors with incredible food, refreshments, and more.

"It's gonna be a bit hot so I do want to bring a couple of refreshing food like ice cream, aguas frescas, and then we're gonna have tacos, hamburgers, hotdogs. You name it we have all kinds of food," Castro describes.

Don't forget the live entertainment with Los Motosaicos, The Michael Jackson Tribute Show, and Randy Linder's Tribute to Creedence Clearwater Revival.

Best of all, come and experience the amazing fireworks show that begins at 9 p.m.

"Before that we're gonna have our mayor and council come up and say a few words as well as the Color Guard presentation raising the flag and our National Anthem sung by a Somerton native," Castro says.

Somerton invites everyone from Yuma County to celebrate Independence Day with them and to enjoy a wonderful time with your family.

For more information, you can click here.