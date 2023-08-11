Skip to Content
60th anniversary of the March on Washington

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Commemorate the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington by Martin Luther King Jr. in Yuma.

The movie "Selma" will be shown on Saturday, August 19 at the Yuma Main Library located at 2951 South 21st Drive.

There will be an open discussion on how this movement impacted American history.

"Because this led the way to the civil rights movement, it gave the opportunity not only to the black community but for other minorities learn about their civil rights and the right to vote," stated Alejandra Corrales, March on Washington Event Organizer.

To learn more about the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington go to https://events.kyma.com/event/the-60th-anniversary-march-on-washington/.

