Somerton offering free meals for kids

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - After a three-year pause due to the pandemic, the Somerton Elementary School District will start serving lunches again during the summer break.

The program starts on Monday, June 5, and runs through July 14.

Meals will be served at all schools within the district.

They expect to serve about 1,000 breakfasts and 1,500 lunches daily.

"They'll have access to a nutritious meal and they are free for children from 0 to 18 years of age and also adults can buy meals. Breakfast 2 dollars and lunch 4 dollars," said Jorge Cano, Somerton Elementary School District Nutrition Director.

Meals will be served Monday through Friday.

Breakfast is from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and lunches are from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

