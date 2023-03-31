Cesar Chavez Day event marks end of month-long celebrations

Locals in San Luis say Chavez gained rights for laborers, but there is still work to be done

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - March 31st is Cesar Chavez day, marking the farm labor leader’s birthday.

It also marks the end of a month of remembering his legacy in Yuma County.

In San Luis, locals played music, danced, and honored Cesar Chavez.

The celebrations took place just down the street from the house Chavez died in as the labor rights leader spent much of his life in Yuma County.

“Take a moment out of your day and think about the impact, and difference Cesar Chavez made. His legacy is the farm workers,” Jose Flores said.

Maria Robles with the Cesar Chavez Coalition put together the day’s events, saying Chavez taught farm laborers how to work together.

“He is significant in San Luis but he led the world to empowerment,” Robles said.

Through non-violent action, Chavez led the movement to make employers pay fair wages and provide benefits to farm workers.

But Jose Flores says there is still work to be done as a recent bill introduced in D.C. looks to cap farmworker wages amid rising food costs in the U.S.

"This is just one of the latest attacks on farmworkers, another barrier we must overcome.”