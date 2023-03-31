Skip to Content
Community
By
New
today at 5:17 PM
Published 5:23 PM

Cesar Chavez Day event marks end of month-long celebrations

KYMA

Locals in San Luis say Chavez gained rights for laborers, but there is still work to be done

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - March 31st is Cesar Chavez day, marking the farm labor leader’s birthday.

It also marks the end of a month of remembering his legacy in Yuma County.

In San Luis, locals played music, danced, and honored Cesar Chavez.

The celebrations took place just down the street from the house Chavez died in as the labor rights leader spent much of his life in Yuma County.

“Take a moment out of your day and think about the impact, and difference Cesar Chavez made. His legacy is the farm workers,” Jose Flores said.

Maria Robles with the Cesar Chavez Coalition put together the day’s events, saying Chavez taught farm laborers how to work together.

“He is significant in San Luis but he led the world to empowerment,” Robles said.

Through non-violent action, Chavez led the movement to make employers pay fair wages and provide benefits to farm workers.

But Jose Flores says there is still work to be done as a recent bill introduced in D.C. looks to cap farmworker wages amid rising food costs in the U.S.

"This is just one of the latest attacks on farmworkers, another barrier we must overcome.”

Article Topic Follows: Community
Author Profile Photo

Adam Klepp

Adam Klepp is excited to start his first job in the broadcast news industry as the FOX9 at 9 anchor and as a reporter at 5 and 6 on News 11.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content